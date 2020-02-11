Gänswein’s Sacking is Sign of Francis’ Weakness

The harmonious cohabitation between Francis and Benedict is gone “for ever” after Archbishop Gänswein’s firing, who in Santa Marta was called “the third pope”, writes Massimo Franco (Corriere.it, Febbraio 8).For Franco, Gänswein’s removal is a sign that Francis has grown weaker and more unsecure and is worried about an increased amount of criticism.Therefore, he needs to underscore that he alone is the pope, especially in the face of Benedict who is “influential almost against his will,” Franco says.He stresses that even the circumspect Vatican Secretary of State Parolin emphatically stressed after Gänswein’s removal that “the Pope is the one who as authority” adding that “who doesn’t have this authority is not Pope anymore.”Such statements are for Franco a sign that Francis’ pontificate has entered a more difficult phase.