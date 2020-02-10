Famous “Conservative” Heiligenkreuz Abbey Starts Urn Burials Under Trees

Heiligenkreuz Cistercian monastery near Vienna designated in October 2019 a piece of woodland near the monastery for the burial of urns.The burned corpses are placed in biodegradable urns and buried underneath a tree with the persons’ name written on a plate on the trunk.The monastery explained that the place was created in accordance with a "wish of our Archbishop Christoph Cardinal Schönborn and the Bishops' Conference".In the area there is a "memorial place" with benches to hold ceremonies regardless of a religious affiliation.Heiligenkreuz is considered one of the last "conservative" German-speaking monastery and is known for attracting many vocations.