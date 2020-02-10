German Bishop: “We Are Not Revolutionaries, We Want to Overcome the Crisis”

The only opinion shared at the Synodal/Suicidal Way is that “there is a crisis,” Bamberg Archbishop Ludwig Schick, 71, told Avvenire.it (February 2) the anti-Catholic daily of the Italian Bishops.Schick identifies two Synod parties: those wanting to overcome the crisis with a renewal of the Church and those wanting to change the Church by using schemes that according to Schicks explanations copy the Anglican model.He comments: "Right now I don't know how we can get out of this situation." He fears that there will be "more division and more frustration."Decisions that cannot be implemented by the bishops alone will be forwarded to Francis, Schick explains, anticipating that there may be requests that can only be decided by an Ecumenical Council. However, he cannot imagine a Council at which “only bishops” would participate.Schick insists that the Synod members are not revolutionaries but search for a way of the Church into the future without planning a schism. But he adds,"Sometimes, to be honest, I fear a schism, but then hope returns again."