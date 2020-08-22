Abuse Whips Show Their True Face and True Intentions

After a priest was acquitted of false abuse allegations by a civil court, Asunción Cathedral, Paraguay, was stormed by those who hate the Church more than sexual abuses.The attack took place on the afternoon of August 14. The haters damaged the cathedral and threatened to burn it down, using social networks to gather more haters.Taking the acquital as a pretext, they ganged up in front of the cathedral while a novena mass for the Assumption, the patron saint of Asunción, was celebrated.A group of faithful defended the church and tried to calm the haters down but couldn’t stop their violence.For the day of the Assumption, hate slogans were smeared on the cathedrale like "Abusive Church," "All priests are bullies," "Church equals death."