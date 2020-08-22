US Army Priest Committed Suicide

Hirten studied at the Angelicum while living at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. He was ordained in October 1993 for Brooklyn Diocese.



“I have been a happy priest and am grateful for the gift of the priesthood and the ability to see people benefit from the graces of the sacraments,” he said once.

Father Timothy Hirten, 66, of the US Military Archdiocese committed suicide on August 15. According to media reports, he was hit by a train.Military Archbishop Timothy Broglio said in a message that Hirten, a usually exuberant and gregarious person, was suffering from depression and was isolated from his duties at Shepherd Air Force Base, Texas, due to coronavirus restrictions.Before becoming a priest, Hirten was a professional basketball player in Europe, the Philippines and the US. He was also a remarkable Irish step dancer (video).