Fake News: Francis "Concerned" About German Church

Francis is allegedly concerned about the situation of the German Church especially regarding Communion for Protestants, Cardinal Kurt Koch told Herder.de (September 22).The background: In September 2019 German “theologians” published a 57-page appeal asking for communion for Protestants [who don't believe in the Eucharist].Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, wrote in a September 18 letter to Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German bishops, that the German proposal does “not do justice to the Catholic understanding of the Church, the Eucharist, and Holy Orders.”Koch believes, that after this intervention, the German bishops “cannot continue as though nothing has happened.”In reality, Francis himself spoke in favour of Communion for Protestants during his visit at a Lutheran church in Rome in November 2015.