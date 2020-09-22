Pompous Vatican Document: Euthanasia Akin To Murder

Samaritanus bonus

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith published a September 22 document entitledthat rejects euthanasia and assisted suicide which are identified as intrinsically evil acts.“Euthanasia is an act of homicide that no end can justify and that doesn't tolerate any form of complicity or active or passive collaboration,” the document states.And, “Those who approve laws of euthanasia and assisted suicide become accomplices of a grave sin which others will execute.”Priests are advised not to impart sacraments to patients who plan to end their lives, including confession and anointing of the sick.It's likely that the document is not worth the paper it is written on. The Vatican has a history of publishing pompous texts in order to contradict them at the next opportunity.