Narcissistic Francis Calls Own Exhortation the “Most Important Document Since Second Vatican Council”

“We are not in a Christian culture, not any more,” Francis lamented in his December 21 Christmas address to the Roman Curia.
Then, he quoted the anti-Catholic Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini SJ (+2012) who complained in his last interview that “the Church is 200 years behind the [present non-Christian] times."
Francis said that we are “not only living in a time of changes, but in a change of times.”
As usual, he vilified faithful Catholics calling them "rigid." Probably because the Francis Church is run by a couple of rigid leftwinger, Francis explained that "behind every form of rigidity lies some kind of imbalance."
Likely from his experience in the Vatican, he said that "rigidity and imbalance feed one another in a vicious circle" and noticed that "the temptation of rigidity has become extremely real“ [in the present Vatican].
In a revealing side note Francis said about his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium that it “continues even today to be the most important pastoral document since the Second Vatican Council”.
Francis spoke (video below) of his “Evangelii Gaudium” but the published written text says “Evangelii nuntiandi” written by Paul VI. in 1975.
#newsHgluxaplwo
Clicks35
- Report
Social networks