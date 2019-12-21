Is Francis On An Insulin Dispenser?

MarcoTosatti.com (December 21) published a photo where an electronic device is visible on Francis while he kisses and hugs Fabiola Yanez, the concubine of the Argentinean president.
Tosatti showed the picture to a doctor, who identified the device as an insulin dispenser. Clarin.com speculates that it could also be a pump to inject a painkiller for a patient suffering from chronic pain.
The Director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni stated that it was a wireless microphone. Bruni is likely right, but Tosatti doesn't believe him which is unsurprising since Bruni is a notorious storyteller.
