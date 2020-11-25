Prime Minister Orbán: Soros Is the "Greatest Threat To Europe”

The Soros network that promotes a global "open society" and seeks to abolish the nation States, is the greatest threat to the EU States, the excellent Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán writes on AboutHungary.hu (November 25).The Soros network has discarded any hesitancy it may have had in the past about an open intervention, Orbán says, adding that Soros wants to put more pressure on nation States than ever before by setting the European peoples against one another.Orbán warns that the network’s operational system is labyrinthine present in various arenas of public life and that a long list of politicians, journalists, judges, bureaucrats and political agitators who masquerade as "members of civil society organisations" are on Soros’ payroll.For Orbán, Soros is “the most corrupt man in the world” who pays off and buys whoever he can, "Those whom he cannot bribe will be slandered, humiliated, intimidated and destroyed by the network through its formidable weapon: the left-wing media battalions.”It is ironic that Orbán received in 1989 a scholarship from the Soros Foundation to study political science at Pembroke College, Oxford.