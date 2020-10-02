Clicks55
Pro-Gay Paglia Recommends Francis To Dialogue With Hated Politician

Curia Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia advised Francis to dialogue with the very popular Italian politician Matteo Salvini whom Francis considers his enemy because he questions Francis' mass-immigration ideology.

Paglia told LaVerita.info (September 20) that Matteo Salvini represents a [big] part of the Italian population and should be talked to because he "can be a resource."

The leftwing-oligarch Italian government appointed Paglia on September 21 to head a new commission for elderly care in light of the coronavirus hype.

