Cardinal Müller Praises U.S. Oligarchy As “Flagship Of Free World”

The outcome of the U.S. election will determine whether the U.S. remains the worlds leading power for "freedom and democracy" or whether a communist dictatorship will assume that role for the global community, Cardinal Gerhard Müller claimed (Breitbart.com, October 1).
Müller called the USA “the flagship of the free world” whose next election will determine “the future of democracy and human rights for decades to come,” while, in reality, such policies are established according to political convenience.
He believes that the confrontation of the USA against China is about “the irreconcilable alternatives of democracy or dictatorship” and considers America “a beacon of truth, freedom, and justice.”
The U.S. is the most militarised country worldwide which spends more money on arms than the nine countries combined who follow the U.S. on the list of the world's most militarised countries. in the last two centuries, the U.S. conducted more than 200 wars, most of them against international law.
Presently, under the pretext of the coronavirus, Christians are suffering a severe persecution in North America.
Picture: © Mazur, CatholicNews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsMtyasadati
