Archbishop On Covid Restrictions, “It Is Mockery. Mocking You And Mocking God”

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, USA, organized three Eucharistic processions (September 20) across the city protesting the restrictions of Holy Mass.He notices that people can go in shopping malls at 25% capacity while only one faithful is allowed to pray inside of the great Cathedral.Cordileone sees “no reason” for this rule “except a desire to put Catholics at the back of the line.”He had several talks with City representatives leading to nothing, “We have been patiently putting up with unjust treatment long enough, and now it is time to come together to witness to our faith and to the primacy of God, and tell City Hall: No More!”The restrictions are for Cordileone “an insult”, “This is a mockery. They are mocking you, and even worse, they are mocking God.”