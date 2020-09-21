Brazil: “Brothels Open, Churches Closed”

Beaches, restaurants, malls and brothels are open and full while the churches are still emty, Teresina Archbishop Jacinto Brito, 73, Brazil, has noticed."Is the Coronvirus only in the Consecrated Host?” - he asked during a September 13 homily (video below). For him, after five months, it is time to return to the churches, “Enough! My word is this: enough. It is time to return.”He stressed that the Church was “the entity that most collaborated” with the coronavirus measures.Now, after the damage is done and the faithful are gone, Brito urges the priests to open the churches, start outdoor celebrations and multiply the number of Masses.