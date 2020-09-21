Thanks God Hell Is Eternal! – by Father Reginald Garrigou-Lagrange O.P. (+1964)

God cannot allow Himself to be scorned with impunity.
Now if the pains of hell were not eternal, the obstinate sinner would persevere in his revolt, since no adequate sanction would repress his pride.
His rebellion, we may say, would have the last word, would be the triumph of iniquity.
From “L'Éternelle vie et la profondeur de l'âme.” Garrigou supervised Karol Wojtyła’s doctoral thesis.
#newsVxryphdrqr
Clicks25
- Report
Social networks
Bergolio may well find out that hell is real , and our souls don't vaporize....but how many people will he lead to that place before he?