WATCH! Actor Jim Caviezel Blasts Complicit Bishops Going To Hell

“We have this thing called cancel culture, and if Christians don’t watch, it will be cancelling Christianity as well”, said Jim Caviezel, best known for playing Jesus in the film Passion of Christ (2004).
He told FoxNews.com (September 17, below), that the Catholic bishops let churches being burned and statues being ripped down without saying anything.
For Caviezel it is “a bloody shame” one can’t tell the difference “between a priest, a bishop, or a politician”,
“This is called lukewarmness, and Christ has a very special place for them, and they know it.”
Caviezel asks why Catholics cannot go to churches because of the Coronavirus but can take a flight.
He calls the bishops “collaborators”, who don’t’ stand up to the governors and the mayors. For him in a fight between good and bad people the really bad ones are the collaborators.
