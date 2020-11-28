Clicks548
Tesa
Catholic Sat - Hopefully this is not an omen, but the Cardinalate ring fell to floor as Pope Francis attempted to put it on the finger of Marcello Cardinal Semeraro. Hopefully this is not an omen, …More
Catholic Sat - Hopefully this is not an omen, but the Cardinalate ring fell to floor as Pope Francis attempted to put it on the finger of Marcello Cardinal Semeraro.

Hopefully this is not an omen, but the Cardinalate ring fell to floor as Pope Francis attempted to put it on the finger of Marcello Cardinal Semeraro twitter.com/…us/1332711195309207553/video/1
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

pl.news and 5 other users link to it
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up