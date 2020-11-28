Catholic Sat - Hopefully this is not an omen, but the Cardinalate ring fell to floor as Pope Francis attempted to put it on the finger of Marcello Cardinal Semeraro. Hopefully this is not an omen, … More





Hopefully this is not an omen, but the Cardinalate ring fell to floor as Pope Francis attempted to put it on the finger of Marcello Cardinal Semeraro Catholic Sat - Hopefully this is not an omen, but the Cardinalate ring fell to floor as Pope Francis attempted to put it on the finger of Marcello Cardinal Semeraro.Hopefully this is not an omen, but the Cardinalate ring fell to floor as Pope Francis attempted to put it on the finger of Marcello Cardinal Semeraro twitter.com/…us/1332711195309207553/video/1