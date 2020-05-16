Fighting His Own Shadow: Francis Embarks on Another Rigid Ride

Francis noticed during his May 15 homily that he repeats his "rigidity-is-not-of-the-good-Spirit" mantra "too often."
Nevertheless, he accused members of ecclesial groups which worked well but turned out to be “all rigid” and "corrupt inside," "including their founders." He forget to mention that these groups are also rigidly papolatrous, but not rigid enough so that they adapt to whatever whim comes out of the Vatican.
For Francis, a "rigid person" believes that "to be justified you must do this and that," but - Francis lectured - "justification is free, it is a gift.” Nevertheless, he will still need his faithful's money, otherwise his Vatican will go bust.
Francis fights his own shadow when speaking about rigidity that always brings turmoil, robs freedom, and is scrupulosity. Since he took over, a rigid party-line rules the Vatican, causing turmoil and a loss of freedom.
He finished by praying to be freed “from those who put the life of faith under casuistry prescriptions.” Amen. May God liberate his Church from Francis' case-by-case-casuistry.
#newsOybiipkuop
Clicks144
- Report
Social networks