Neoconservatives Among Themselves: Schönborn Complains About John Paul II's “Weaknesses" For His 100th Birthday

Vienna's Cardinal Schönborn, who could not praise John Paul II enough in his lifetime, attacked him for his 100th birthday.Talking to the Vienna diocesan newspaper, he criticized John Paul II’s choice of bishops and his “inability to cope with the abuse scandal." Schönborn was made a bishop by John Paul II.He complains that John Paul II sometimes appointed bishops "bypassing all institutions," although, with Francis, whom Schönborn adores, this has become the rule.Schönborn concedes that this method has also led to "great bishop personalities". As an example, he names the anti-catholic Milan Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini (+2012).John Paul II appointed almost exclusively modernist and occasionally neo-conservative bishops. The latter - for example Schönborn - are loyalists without convictions who adapt their ideology to the respective regime.