Carmelite Sister: Francis Enforces Death Sentence Upon Contemplative Nuns

Francis has released rules to suppress contemplative life, an anonymous Carmelite writes on RemnantNewspaper.com (January 22).
These guidelines have already caused "many religious communities" to be "divided, amalgamated, or disbanded,” the nun reports.
She states that for “those in control of the Vatican” [Francis] religious are a “hindrance.” Therefore they have pronounced a "death sentence upon contemplative nuns.”
According to the nun, attempts throughout the centuries to suppress monasteries haven't once come as close to success as in the present day, because this time the attack comes from within the Church.
The nun concludes that it is not beneficial to seek recognition from people in the Vatican "who are eager for the death of the Church."
She remembers that in former times the approval of Rome meant the approval of God, “Now, we are forced to choose between the two. It is a matter of life and death.”
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTlyltccipx
Clicks8
- Report
Social networks