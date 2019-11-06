How Much Money Does the Pope Make?

Francis, being the Vatican’s Absolute Monarch, has no salary because he has access to any money in the Vatican, like the Peter’s Pence, writes LettoQuotidiano.it (November 2).It knows that Benedict XVI took from the Vatican coffers 2.500 Euros a month although he is very rich because of his former employment in Germany and the many royalties for his books.In Italy, a simple priest makes 1000 euros a month and a parish-priest 1200, while a bishop may reach 3000 euros and a cardinal even 5000 euros plus bonuses.