Trump warned of Mail fraud back n August

Oh, Mary , conceived without Sin, take away this darkness and help the unjust see the error of their ways.

Immaculate Virgin, help President Trump expose the Liars who falsify the election results and help him gain the Victory

In Jesus' Holy Name

Amen.



Saint Michael the Archangel , defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil; May God rebuke him, we humbly pray ; And do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan and all evil spirits who wander through the world for the ruin of souls.

Amen.