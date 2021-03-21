Mass Ban: A Bishop Speaks Out

When a law is unjust, one can disobey it, Punta Arenas Bishop Bernardo Bastres, Chile, said in his March 14 Sunday homily referring to a Covid Mass ban.
Also on March 14, the Chilean bishops’ conference published a statement against the “discriminatory measure that violates religious freedom.”
The same Sunday, the government backed down renouncing a previous decision to ban all public worship. They allowed Masses with 10 faithful inside the church, and 20 outside.
All bishops accepted this new measure except Bastres who said in a March 15 statement, that the local health situation is not that bad, “We feel the restrictions imposed by the national government as an attack on religious freedom, which is enshrined in our Political Constitution.”
