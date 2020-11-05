WATCH! Euthanasia Movie Released: “It’s About a Lot of Money”

Gloria.tv-Interview with Andrés Garrigó, president of Goya Producciones
Interview with Andrés Garrigó, president of Goya Producciones
Goya Productions released a documentary on Palliative Care. What is it about?
"Die in Peace: Palliative Care vs Euthanasia" reveals to the world the best way to face death, that is, to take advantage of the terminal phase and put a "finishing touch" to life. At the same time, it invites family members and society to treat those who need it most with humanity and love.
Why did you make this movie?
We wanted to contribute something valuable to that struggle between the culture of life and the culture of death, or of discarding, which is reaching a decisive point. It wants to impose itself, through deception, confusion, pressure, laws ... and a lot of money. The promoters of legalization have triumphed in several countries, and now it is the turn for Spain. It is a key country because what happens here tends to have a significant influence on Latin America. We have to wake up...
There is a novelty in "Die in Peace"...
The novelty of “Die in Peace” is that it not only gives voice to the best medical and bioethical experts, such as doctors Marcos Gómez or Álvaro Gándara, but -more shockingly – to nurses, psychologists, volunteers and relatives of the patients. Pro-life leaders from other countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands also give their testimony. There euthanasia has already shown its true face, applying even to children and adults who have not asked for it.
What do you think about other videos / movies that present euthanasia emotionally as salvation?
Many of these videos are usually propaganda, based on the great lie that the excruciating pain has no other solution than the execution of the one who suffers. They pretend to ignore the existence of more civilized means of ending suffering, without ending with the suffering ones. Palliative sedation is one of those means.
Can you show that old and even suffering people do not want to be killed?
The interviewed experts agree that none of their patients treated in palliative services has requested their death. It is unnatural.
What are the consequences of euthanasia?
There is a long list of negative consequences of euthanasia, but the worst is yet to come, due to the "slippery slope" that is increasingly expanding the "right to death". In the Netherlands they are already considering a pill for the people “tired of life”, which any person fed up with life could buy without a prescription in the pharmacy round the corner ... Are we going to get down there? Recovering the true meaning of death is an urgent challenge for everyone, especially for Christians.
What scene in your documentary did you personally like best?
It is the scene in which Pedro tells of the tragic situation of his wife with terminal cancer, who did not sleep or eat, and how she radically improved when she arrived at the Laguna Care Hospital and was cared for with affection and professionalism by a palliative team. She even recovered her joy and smile.
Clicks12
- Report
Social networks