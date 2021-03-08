Communion in the Hand, Old Mass: Founder Would Not Recognise Opus Dei

The decline of the Opus Dei is becoming more pronounced by the day, Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (January 28) wrote.Today’s prelature would be unrecognisable to its founder, José Escrivá de Balaguer (+1975), the blog believes.Escrivá was aware fo the fact that Communion in the hand was introduced in an abusive manner. He called it “an exception permitted in a restrictive manner and in order to avoid greater evils.” The reasons for receiving Communion kneeling and on the tongue were for him “still fully valid.”Escrivá also ordered his priests to keep the Old Rite missals and vestments, “because the Mass of all life, the Mass of St. Pius V, will return!” However, when it returned, the Opus Dei showed little love for it.