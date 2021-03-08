Abu Dhabi Document? No Thanks

“Soon we will go to the Vatican to make sure that this dialogue continues,” Sayyed Jawad, 40, told AgenSir.it (March 8) after Francis’ visit in Iraq.Jawad, a darling of the Western oligarchs, is the Secretary General of the Al-Khoei Institute, an interfaith academy in Najaf.Franci’s meeting with Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani was prepared by “many years of exchange between Najaf and the Vatican,” Jawad revealed.However, he dismissed the possibility of signing a common text like the Abu Dhabi Document, “I don't think there can be any signature of any document.”He only generally conceded that Sistani’s message is “very much in line with the spirit and ethos” behind the Abu Dhabi initiative.