Cardinal Zen: “Why is Francis silent?”

“Why is the Pope silent?”, Cardinal Joseph Zen, 88, asks referring to the new so-called security law in Hong Kong.Zen told Die-Tagespost.de (28 July) that the new law allows the communist regime of China to control communications, to raid homes without a court order and to drag Hong Kong citizens for court hearings in China, “Everyone must be afraid, because they're crazy.”Zen criticises the Vatican's compliant stance towards China and that the bishop's seat of Hong Kong is vacant since 2017.