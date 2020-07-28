Francis’ Egyptian Secretary Goes

This Saturday, Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, ends his service as Francis' personal secretary, IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (July 28) reports.
Gaid, a Coptic Catholic priest, will return to Egypt, but remains a member of Cardinal Ayuso Guixot’s Abu Dhabi group.
He was part of the Vatican’s Diplomatic Service in Iraq, Jordan, and Congo, before he became the Arabic voice of Benedict XVI in official speeches and catechesis.
After Monsignor Pedacchio (now: Congregation of Bishops) and Monsignor Xuareb (now: Nuncio to Korea and Mongolia), he is Francs' third private secretary to retire.
Now, Francis' only private secretary is the handsome Uruguayan Father Gonzalo Aemilius.
