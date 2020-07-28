Cardinal Zen: Vatican II? It's All the Fault of "The Theologians"

Vatican II is like each ecumenical council a "Sacrosanctum Concilium," Cardinal Joseph Zen emphasised when asked by CatholicNewsAgency.com (July 27) whether a council’s legitimacy can be questioned.
Unlike all other ecumenical councils, Vatican II was only a pastoral council without doctrinal importance. Zen rejects the truism pointed out by Archbishop Viganò that the downfall of the last decades was laid down in the Vatican II documents.
For him, the grave post-conciliar errors don't belong to Vatican II as heresies don't belong to the Bible - as if the Bible and a pastoral council were the same thing.
Zen doesn't blame the true responsible - popes, cardinals and bishops - for the Vatican II disaster but laments that "unfortunately there are theologians who put themselves above the Council documents.”
However, these evil theologians were authorised by the bishops and put in charge to teach the seminarians, and the popes made many of them bishops.
Zen consoles himself with Benedict XVI's liturgical “Reform of the Reform” which was never more than a speech bubble.
After decades of Vatican II propaganda, he still believes that all Catholics need to "rediscover" and "re-appreciate" the wordy, ambiguous, and outdated documents of the Pastoral Council. He repeats the demand that all Catholics - who often barely know the Our Father - should "rediscover" and "newly appreciate" the wordy, ambiguous and outdated Vatican II documents.
