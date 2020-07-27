Bishop Schneider Lists the Errors in Vatican II

Bishop Athanasius Schneider believes that most of the Vatican II texts are "good," but concedes that some are "ambiguous" but interpretable [in whatever direction one wants], and few downright erroneous as “also Archbishop Lefebvre” (+1991) pointed out.
He told Taylor Marshall (July 26) that the first part of Sacrosanctum Concilium on the liturgy is “really good,” while the second part calls for a revision of the liturgical books. This implies a condemnation of the rites as they were celebrated for millenniums, Schneider explains, “This is revolutionary.”
He qualifies the statements in Lumen Gentium 16 and Nostra Aetate 3 which claim that Catholics and Muslims “adore” the same God as erroneous.
Schneider explains that Catholics adore God with a supernatural act, in Spirit and Truth which is substantially different from Moslems adoring the one existing God by a natural act.
Finally, Schneider criticises the understanding of religious freedom in Dignitatis Humanae 2 which assumes that there is a natural right – willed by God – to perform idolatry.
This error is for Schneider at the root of John Paul II’s inter-religious Assisi meetings (1986), the Abu Dhabi document (2019), and Francis' Pachamama cult (2019).
Schneider also said that Communion in the hand is “directly desecrating” the Lord. Everyone can see that little particles are lost and fall down on the floor. Schneider calls this a common experience of every priest: at the end of Holy Mass there are some particles on the paten. He sees this very often himself.
The practice of Communion on the hand leads people to lose the faith in the Eucharist…More
The practice of Communion on the hand leads people to lose the faith in the Eucharist. The law of the Faith is contradicted by the law of the prayer/ the rite. After decades of this practice, the faith is already disappeared.
