Viganò Is Right: Time Has Come to Forget About Vatican II - Catholic scholars

Vatican II Is As Irrelevant As The Council Of Vienne

The American author Chris Ferrara compared Vatican II on Fatima.org (July 25) with the Second Council of Constantinople (553) that was “left behind as an epochal misadventure that is best forgotten” although it was, unlike Vatican II, a real dogmatic council.Constantinople II dealt with the heresy of monophysitism which claimed that Christ had only one divine nature and will. However, its teaching was - like Vatican II - ambiguous and led to confusion and schisms.Ferrara stresses that Constantinople II defended the true doctrine. However, it attempted to placate the Monophysites by condemning the writings of three of their prominent and orthodox opponents. Ferrara calls this “defending theological truth on paper while placating its enemies” and equals this with “the ruinously irenic program of the entire post-Vatican II epoch.”Father John Hunwicke presents on LiturgicalNotes.blogspot.com (July 24) a similar approach when comparing Vatican II with the Council of Vienne (1311-1312).Like Vatican II, this council created a "spirit of the council," Hunwicke explains. Based on this "spirit," the Templars were burned "on probably phoney charges of Sodomy, and their wealth seized."The French king appropriated the money suggesting that he would use it a crusade, but he took it for himself, "Does anybody give that Council a second thought?" - Hunwicke asks, "When did you last wake up in the night worrying about it?”Vatican II is for Hunwicke in 2020 as irrelevant as the Council of Vienne. For him it is not necessary to formally repudiate it, rather, “Vatican II needs to be helped to fall out of the Church's memory, just as Vienne has been."