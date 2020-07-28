Dutch Priest Engages a Burglar

“Which burglar has experience in opening a safe,” Father Jack Honings of Schinnen, Roermond Diocese, Netherlands, asked on Twitter.com (July 25).His parish possessed a locked safe whose key did not function. Several key services failed to resolve the problem. The safe contained chalices.Already a day later, Honings announced mission accomplished. The safe was opened without damage thanks to “a professional” - Honings wrote: “Sunday is a rest day but not for pastors and burglars.” The successful burglar was compensated with coffee and cake.