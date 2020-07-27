Enough Is Enough: Spanish Cardinal Defies Government

Barcelona Cardinal Juan José Omella, Spain, defied the Catalonia regional government and celebrated a July 26 Requiem Mass for alleged Coronavirus victims in the huge Sagrada Familia basilica in the presence of 500 people.Spain still imposes a ten-person (!) cap for religious services. Omella expected the restriction to be lifted on Friday but the decision was delayed. Because the invitations for the Mass were already sent, he refused to cancel the Mass.Omella announced legal action against the State. For him it is not justifiable that up to 1,000 tourists are allowed to be in the basilica, yet only ten faithful may attend Mass. The building can hold 9000 people.Quim Torra, the president of the Catalonian government ordered his Health Ministry to investigate the Mass randomly accusing Omella of what he himself did: having “forgotten the Constitution and human rights.”