Does Francis Doubt About Joachim and Anne?

On the day of Saints Joachim and Anne (July 26), Francis twitted about their memorial, and called them "Jesus's 'grandparents'" - with quotations marks.This is not only wrong English ("Jesus's") but also a wrong theology. Joachim and Anne are Jesus' grandparents without quotation marks.Francis went on engaging in his usual sentimentalism by inviting young people to do "something tender" towards the elderly and telling them, that "each elderly person is your grandparent!" - which in times of Amoris Laetitia when the true grandparents are often barely known, is a gross exaggeration.The first information about Joachim and Anne is contained in the apocryphal Gospel of James.