What Was the Outcome of Cardinal Marx's Big Abuse Study? Nothing

One and a half years after the German bishops published a large "abuse study", the Bavarian authorities didn't bring a single charge, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.
The reasons for shelving the investigations were lack of evidence and the statute of limitations. Only four investigations are currently still ongoing in Bavaria. A few cases have been forwarded to prosecutors' offices outside Bavaria.
Munich's Cardinal Reinhard Marx had presented the study "with shocking figures". It caused a worldwide sensation. In order to increase the shock effect, alleged cases had been dug up into the distant 1946.
The study claimed that at least 3,677 minors had been "abused" by 1,670 clerics.
Voices (German) criticising the study were censored by the oligarchic media.
These voices pointed out that one third of the listed charges didn’t even concern sexual abuses, another third regarded one person’s word against another's, 6% of the listed cases were accusations already rejected by the prosecution. Even anonymous statements were listed.
The German criminologist Christian Pfeiffer is not surprised by the outcome of the study: "It was clear from the beginning that the investigations would not lead anywhere.”
About Marx's announcement that everything had been passed on to the public prosecutor's office, Pfeiffer said: "That was all for show - nothing more."
Exaggerating "abuses" serves the German bishops to push for abolishing celibacy and introducing priestesses.
