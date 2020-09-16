General Audience: Francis Blames His Public

We cannot expect to continue "to grow on a material level," without taking care of our "common home", Francis told a bored public during his September 16 General Audience.He expressed his believe that "the poor" and “our mother earth" lament for the damage and injustice "we have caused.”Francis asked for a "conversion" that doesn't regard Christ but "taking care of the earth," and urged his public to do penance to repair the evil "we have done" to "indigenous peoples."