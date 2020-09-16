We cannot expect to continue "to grow on a material level," without taking care of our "common home", Francis told a bored public during his September 16 General Audience.
He expressed his believe that "the poor" and “our mother earth" lament for the damage and injustice "we have caused.”
Francis asked for a "conversion" that doesn't regard Christ but "taking care of the earth," and urged his public to do penance to repair the evil "we have done" to "indigenous peoples."
Don't sully the name of the great Saint Francis by giving Bergolio the same name. Bergolio chose it on purpose to scandalzs the legacy of Francis, who prophesied the Argetninian's fraudulent rise.