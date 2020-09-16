Archbishop Cordileone: Why Are They More Restrictive With the Church?

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced under the coronavirus pretext that indoor Masses are forbidden and outdoor services are allowed with only up to fifty faithful.San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone replied that the government has no authority to make such a decision (EWTN.com, September 10).He is concerned that politicians use "science" in order to introduce “utterly unreasonable” and unfair measures. The numbers allowed are for him arbitrary as no limit for street protests are set, “Why are they more restrictive with the Church than with others.”He points out that churches have different areas, can open windows and doors, and “be safer than any other indoor space.”Cordileone revealed that the politicians didn’t answer his questions. Therefore, on September 20, he will organise an Eucharistic procession to protest the city’s limits, walk past the city hall, and end with a public Masse outside the cathedral.