Pro-Gay Bishop Replaces Pro-Gay Cardinal

Francis replaced Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, 79, on September 16 with Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, 63, Malta, as secretary general of the Synod of Bishops.

Grech was named in October 2019.

He wrote disastrous guidelines on Amoris Laetitia and is known for his pro-gay stances. In March 2018 he embraced the gay pseudo-marriage law of Malta “with satisfaction.”

Seidenspinner
  • Report
Who brought Baldisseri to the top? He had been in the diplomatic service of the Vatican since 1992 before Benedict XVI appointed him Secretary of the Congregation of Bishops in 2012.
Eva
  • Report
Cardinal Baldisseri is turning 80 at the end of this month - and thus not voting for the next Pope.
Tesa
  • Report
Baldisseri made headlines last year, after stating that the final document of the Amazon Synod was not to be considered “ordinary magisterium”.
Seidenspinner
  • Report
Grech was the main author of Maltese bishops’ controversial guidelines on Amoris Laetitia in 2017
