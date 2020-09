Pro-Gay Bishop Replaces Pro-Gay Cardinal

Francis replaced Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, 79, on September 16 with Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, 63, Malta, as secretary general of the Synod of Bishops.Grech was named in October 2019.He wrote disastrous guidelines on Amoris Laetitia and is known for his pro-gay stances. In March 2018 he embraced the gay pseudo-marriage law of Malta “with satisfaction.”