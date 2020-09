Müller For Trump

Cardinal Gerhard Müller told EWTN.com (September 10) that it is better to vote for a good Protestant as US President than for a bad Catholic.The “good Protestant” Trump has five children from three women, and advertises himself as the most pro-gay president in US history.However, as Müller spoke about abortion, Trump is also the most pro-life president [which does not mean a lot].Müller explained that he doesn't support a politician for being "Catholic" but for having the right understanding of life.Perhaps because of his poor English, Müller assigned "respect for life" to the first, not to the fifth commandment.