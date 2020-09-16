Müller For Trump

Cardinal Gerhard Müller told EWTN.com (September 10) that it is better to vote for a good Protestant as US President than for a bad Catholic.
The “good Protestant” Trump has five children from three women, and advertises himself as the most pro-gay president in US history.
However, as Müller spoke about abortion, Trump is also the most pro-life president [which does not mean a lot].
Müller explained that he doesn't support a politician for being "Catholic" but for having the right understanding of life.
Perhaps because of his poor English, Müller assigned "respect for life" to the first, not to the fifth commandment.
