FSSP Priest Attacks FSSP Priest: “Our Bishops Are Better Catholics Than We Are”

Father James Fryar who runs the Los Angeles parish of the Fraternity of St Peter was “shocked” that his confrere, Father Daniel Nolan, called on his faithful to disobey the mask orders of their bishops.
Fryar called masks in a recent “Thought for Sunday” (below) a “trivial matter” comparable to speed limits adding that “we should obey the bishop in all things he requests other than sin.”
For him denying Christ or the Mass would be “a battle to fight” and even “a battle to die for.” Nevertheless, Fryar obeyed all coronavirus restrictions and stopped public Mass during the coronavirus curfew.
He believes that “our bishops don’t hate us,” and that “they are better Catholics than we are.”
For him, the occasion when we should disobey a bishop because he is telling us to commit a sin is so rare, "that it probably would never happen in our lifetimes.”
Watch Fr Altier, parish priest of St. Raphael’s in Crystal, Minnesota, (Father Altier blasts ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 regime as ‘evil’):
“There’s nothing normal about it. It is not normal for human beings to be six feet apart from one another. It’s not normal for human beings to be covering their face when they try and talk to somebody,” he said.
“It is not normal for us to be locking ourselves in the house for months at a time. It is not normal for us to be acting the way that we are because of what’s going on.”
“the new normal” Americans are being asked to accept is for Altier diabolically inspired.
It “has nothing to do with God, and it has nothing to do with humanity. Well, that doesn’t leave a whole lot of options then, does it? Where do we think it’s really coming from?” he questioned.
“It is evil. Let’s be clear what it is. It is evil,” added Altier.
“Who is interested in causing division? Not God. Who is interested in violating your dignity as a human person? Not God. So the options are fairly limited as to where all this is coming from ultimately. It should be pretty blatant.”
Being a good Catholic has nothing to do with masks, which are the new burka.