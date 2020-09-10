Anti-Mask FSSP Priest Muzzled

Father Daniel Nolan who belongs to the Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) in Littleton, Colorado, was forbidden to post more videos on the Internet.
The reason: On September 1, Nolan called in a video (below) to “disobey” Church and civil authorities by not wearing masks at Mass. He explained that death rates show that the coronavirus is not more dangerous than a flue.
CatholicNewsAgency.com (September 2) reported about the video suggesting a punishment by "Church officials.” One of Nolan’s parishioners, Kevin Jones, is a CatholicNewsAgency.com journalist.
Stabbing Nolan in the back, he insulted the priest's statement on Twitter (September 2) an “unfortunate and petty act of rebellion against the mask mandate.”
Denver Archdiocese told LifeSiteNews.com (September 9) that they are satisfied with the FSSP punishment for Nolan.
