Denial: “Climate Fasters” Live for Months with Cardinal

Climate activists around David Goldsmith have been on hunger strike outside the New Zealand Parliament in Wellington since July 5.Since then, they have been living in the residence of Wellington Cardinal John Dew and Father David Dowling, the rector of Wellington Cathedral. The residence is just over the road from Parliament.Goldsmith held a three-week fast on water, supplemented by electrolytes, and a light broth. He asks for a “complete societal transformation” within ten years and is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Greta Thunberg.The mother of a friend put Goldsmith in contact with Cardinal Dew who provided accommodation, cooking and cleaning facilities, and a space for meetings.“They are in tune with the thinking of Pope Francis,” Father Dowling told NzCatholic.org.nz (September 3).For Godsmith, those who disagree with him are in “denial.” However, a local Catholic told Gloria.tv that the real denial is about the state of the Church, “The Cardinal ought to host some Catholics to fast and make reparation.”Rephrasing the article in NzCatholic.org.nz, he said that a complete Catholic transformation is needed within ten years to avoid the worst impacts of the apostasy emergency.