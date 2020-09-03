FSSP Priest: "Don't Obey Your Bishop, Do Not Wear A Mask At Mass"

Restoring the Faith Media

The Denver Archdiocese and the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) are "reviewing" the situation of Father Daniel Nolan FSSP who told his audience on September 1 to disobey mask orders of the ecclesiastical and civil establishment, reports CatholicNewsAgency.com (CNA).At the end of a YouTube.com catechetical session, Nolan said in Littleton, Colorado, “Do not obey the bishop, do not obey the governor. They cannot tell you to wear a mask. This is a lie. They are lying to all of us.”And, “If your bishop tells you, don’t do it. I encourage everybody not to wear a mask. I am telling you: disobey your bishop, disobey your governor. That’s what I’m telling you.”Nolan added that they have „zero authority“, „are cooperating in evil“, are „suppressing the American people, their rights, liberties and common sense,“„The emperor has no clothes. If you are healthy you have a 0.006% chance of dying from Covid-19. The flu has a greater chance of killing you, if you’re healthy.“ Nolan referred to the coronavirus hype as “scamdemic.”He announced to his faithful to “brace yourselves for a new third priest,” as „my next sermon is gonna get me, likely, transferred, so enjoy me while you can.“The video was taken down from YouTube.com on September 2. after rumours appeared that Nolan is going to lose his faculties because of his instructions.However,corrected this, "His Ordinary isn't going after him. It's 100% CNA."