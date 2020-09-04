Novus Ordo: Almost Naked Pagan Introduces "Ordination" Ceremony (Video)

Wollongong Bishop Brian Mascord, 61, Australia, ordained the elderly Justin Stanwix a permanent deacon in Ulladulla on August 28.At the beginning of the ordination, before the entrance procession, an almost naked Philip Butler and his wife - under the pretext of being aborigines - performed a song and dance which was never meant to be performed in a church.Butler explained before and after his performance that the song talks about the air, the earth and the ocean and that the dance calls on the spirit of animals to „keep us safe.“