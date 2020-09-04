Homosex Derangement: Germans Believes Homosexuals Have Potential for “Fruitful" Life

The German Synodal/Suicidal Way will meet on 4 September in five different cities and vote on ready-made texts.The document on sexuality proposes the following immoral statements as options:• "Even same-sex couples and other couples who cannot give birth to a new life have the potential for a fertile life" [This is true, but is unrelated to homosexuality].• "We see marriage as the preferred but not the only way to live love and sexuality in relationship" [This opens the door to fornication, concubinage, prostitution, paedophilia and polygamy].• "We acknowledge people's different sexual orientations and gender identities, and the long-term, faithful and exclusive couple relationships of these people" [If anything goes, then there is no need for a document on sexuality].