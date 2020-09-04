Communion in the Hand: Spanish Bishop Apologises

Ciudad Real Bishop Gerardo Melgar, 71, Spain, apologised to a Spanish couple who was refused Holy Communion on the tongue on July 26 in San Ignacio church, Ciudad Real, under the pretext of the coronavirus.The couple complained to the bishop and received an answer on August 20 from his Chancellor whom Melgar entrusted with the task of "expressing his apologies for such a situation" (InfoCatolica.com).The Chancellor told the couple that the bishop had communicated with the rector of that church "so that something similar does not happen again.“The secretary added that the proper reception of Communion “cannot be forbidden.”