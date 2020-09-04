Francis Attacks Amazon Synod: "No Discernment," "Useless Bitterness"

but

There was a "rich" and "well-founded" discussion at the 2019 Amazon Synod"no discernment“ about married priests, Francis wrote in notes published by his apologist Father Antonio Spadaro (LaCiviltaCattolica.it, September 4).Francis explains that he didn't endorse in Querida Amazonia (February 12) the Synod’s wish to abolish celibacy because "discernment" is "something different, than just arriving at a good consensus or at a relative majority."Nobody, including Francis, has a clue what the buzzword "discernment" means in this context. For Francis, Bishops‘ Synods should be opportunities for "prayerful reflection" and "spiritual exercise" but not "parliamentary lobbying." Then follows an attack: "Whoever has not realised this evangelical vision of reality exposes himself to useless bitterness."Francis added that "prayerful listening" shows the "hidden agendas" and calls to conversion.