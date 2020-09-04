Maximising the Damage: The Battle of the Two Vatican Monsignors Is Being Fought in Public

The Munich lawyer Alexander Stevens, who represents Vatican Monsignor Florian Kolfhaus in his fight against Vatican Monsignor Christoph Kühn, accused of homosexual acts, tries to force the law with the media club.
In a September 4 release, he announced that there will be a "hearing" next Monday in the Eichstätt Ordinariate as part of a church investigations against Kühn.
Stevens has repeatedly used the German filth-newspaper Bild for his cause. His hypothesis: Kühn "sexually harassed" and "coerced" Kolfhaus while both were working in the Vatican.
At the Eichstätt hearings, the plaintiff's legal representatives, the Roman canon-lawyer Laura Sgrò - who already tried to hype the Orlandi case - and Stevens will set the scene.
For a better effect, they will perform a show run for journalists in front of a church in Eichstätt before the meeting.
Stevens maintains that another person has claimed that during his work in the Vatican he was "forced" to commit homosexual acts by the defendant. The lawyer also plays the "cover-up" and "victim" card.
There was no cover-up, Kuehn's homosexual adventures were widely known beyond the Vatican.
Regensburg Bishop Voderholzer, the plaintiff's home bishop, is also put under pressure by Stevens because he "refused to shake the plaintiff's hand" and thus "snubbed and embarrassed him several times in public".
Kolfhaus is portrayed as belonging to “Pope Benedict's inner circle." The questionable evidence: "My client has repeatedly helped Benedict XVI to celebrate Holy Mass in his private chapel at the request of the private secretary Georg Gänswein."
The accuser became acquainted with the accused when he lived at the Camposanto Teutonico - a German house in the Vatican - during his Roman studies. At the time, both were adult, self-determined men and priests.
The accused hired the plaintiff as an assistant and expected him to be "completely submissive", Stevens alleges, as if the accused would have had the means to enforce such a "submission."
Yet it is correct that no one acted against Kühn, despite his dubious reputation. This would have happened immediately if he had been celebrating the Old Mass or publicly defending the Faith.
Picture: Christoph Kühn, Copyright, wikicommons, CC-BY-SA
