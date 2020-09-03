Head of John Paul II Academy Sees Through Archbishop Paglia

John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family

The English physician Thomas Ward, the president of theand a friend of John Paul II, called Archbishop Paglia's claim "startling" that it is allegedly "harmful" if "some topic" of bioethics is "extracted" from its general context and put toward "ideological strategies.“Paglia, the pro-gay head of the Pontifical Academy for Life, alleged this on CruxNow.com with reference to the US presidential election.Ward notices that Paglia refers to abortion as "some topic of bioethics“ (LifeSiteNews.com, September 1) but clarifies that in reality it is about 62 million babies who have been eviscerated and decapitated by abortion.He debunks Paglia's obvious strategy which consists in using a "gross development" of the "seamless garment theory" which started equating abortion with nuclear war and capital punishment but now moved on and puts it on the same level as any "disrespect" for men: “This is a gross dilution of the gravity of abortion.”The „garment tactic“ first calls all problems affecting the human person in a certain way a "pro-life issue" and then denies that any of these issues can be prioritised.