Catholic Author Does Away with the Fairy Tale of A "Misinterpreted Vatican II"

Our Lady of All Nations [Amsterdam' apparitions] to Ida Peerdaman on May 31, 1965 – the final year of Vatican II. Quote:



“Go to Pope Paul and tell him in the name of ‘the Lady of All Nations:’



“This is the last warning before the end of the Council.



The Church of Rome is in danger of a schism."



“Warn your priests. Let them put a stop to those false theories about the Eucharist, sacraments, doctrine, priesthood, marriage family-planning.



THEY ARE BEING LED ASTRAY BY THE SPIRIT OF UNTRUTH – by Satan — and confused by the ideas of modernism. Divine teaching and laws are valid for all time and newly applicable to every period." Quote end.