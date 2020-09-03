Catholic Author Does Away with the Fairy Tale of A "Misinterpreted Vatican II"

Eric Sammons points now at Vatican II's rotten fruits after having been for years an ardent defender of it (EricSammons.com, September 1).
A Catholic author and father of seven, Sammons was part of the failed “New Evangelisation” program. Now, he admits that the result of Vatican II Catholicism is a rapidly shrinking Church.
Sammons states the truism that the Council Fathers and nobody else implemented Vatican II, and contradicts the stab-in-the-back legend that Vatican II was "misinterpreted."
"How is it that 99% of these Council Fathers misinterpreted their own documents?“ - he asks insisting that the same men who wrote, debated, and approved the documents returned to their dioceses and implemented them. With very few exceptions they did this all in the exact same way that led to the Dark Ages of the 1970s.
"They all embraced the New Mass; they all embraced the ecumenical movement; they all embraced inter-religious dialogue; they all embraced transforming the Catholic Church into another mainline Protestant denomination."
Sammons concludes that the modern Church is falling into ruins because she is built upon a creaky foundation: Vatican II.
Picture: Lothar Wolleh, Wikicommons CC BY-SA, #newsAexexmklzc
Our Lady of All Nations [Amsterdam' apparitions] to Ida Peerdaman on May 31, 1965 – the final year of Vatican II. Quote:
“Go to Pope Paul and tell him in the name of ‘the Lady of All Nations:’
“This is the last warning before the end of the Council.
The Church of Rome is in danger of a schism."
“Warn your priests. Let them put a stop to those false theories about the Eucharist, sacraments, doctrine, priesthood, marriage family-planning.
THEY ARE BEING LED ASTRAY BY THE SPIRIT OF UNTRUTH – by Satan — and confused by the ideas of modernism. Divine teaching and laws are valid for all time and newly applicable to every period." Quote end.
